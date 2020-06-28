Advertisement

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.
In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.

The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Pyramid Highway

Updated: 14 hours ago
Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened on Pyramid Way crash near Dolores Drive.

News

How Sisolak's Mask Mandate is Viewed In Carson City.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Different views on wearing masks

News

Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain

Updated: 17 hours ago

Fire

Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain.

Latest News

Crime

NHP: Trooper fatally shoots man who fired first in Elko

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM PDT
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the trooper was not injured.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:03 AM PDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Poeville Fire: Almost all evacuations lifted; winds worse today

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:48 PM PDT
The Friday night fire on Peavine Mountain is not thought to be the cause of Poeville Fire.

News

Exercising not so mask friendly, but some Reno gymgoers work through it

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:49 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
Sports West Athletic Club in Reno is asking gymgoers to wear masks when they move from area to area. On day one of Nevada's mandate, some kept them on the whole time while others didn't bring one.

Crime

Las Vegas: Man charged with murder after killing of two neighbors

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:47 PM PDT
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Andrew Cote called 911 on Thursday to report he had shot his neighbors.

News

Protesters Demand Police Body Camera Video

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:18 PM PDT
|