California governor orders bars in 7 counties to close

Gavin Newsom(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in some parts of the state.

The counties under the mandatory bar closure order are: Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare.

Eight other counties asked by state officials to issue local health orders closing bars. They are Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus counties.

