Sixty cations issued in Reno Police Department pedestrian enforcement

Pedestrian safety graphic by MGN.
Pedestrian safety graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A traffic safety operation targeting pedestrians and drivers led to 60 citations and thirteen warnings on Friday, the Reno Police Department said.

Eight officers and two sergeants targeted areas that have had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related traffic crashes, police said.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers at the Zero Fatalities website.

