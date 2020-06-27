Sixty cations issued in Reno Police Department pedestrian enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A traffic safety operation targeting pedestrians and drivers led to 60 citations and thirteen warnings on Friday, the Reno Police Department said.

Eight officers and two sergeants targeted areas that have had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related traffic crashes, police said.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers at the Zero Fatalities website.

