Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

An unseasonably cold area of low pressure will drop into the region over the weekend. Ahead of a significant temperature drop, wind will be gusty at times Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This will bring extreme fire weather danger at times. Be very careful with fire or anything that could start a fire. Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday and will keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week. This will be a dry change for most areas, but a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. -Jeff