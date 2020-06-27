Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

An unseasonably cold area of low pressure will drop into the region over the weekend. Ahead of a significant temperature drop, wind will be gusty at times Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This will bring extreme fire weather danger at times. Be very careful with fire or anything that could start a fire. Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday and will keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week. This will be a dry change for most areas, but a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hot, dry weather is on tap for our Friday afternoon. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 90s today and tomorrow. Expect gusty winds to arrive Saturday afternoon and will last through Sunday night. Fire danger will be high this weekend due to those strong winds and low humidity.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
Sunny, hot weather is in the forecast through Saturday, with increasing wind. Breezy weather over the weekend will bring critical fire weather conditions at times. A sharp cold front will drop temperatures considerably Sunday through Tuesday, with all areas dipping below average for late June. Temperatures will rebound later next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:09 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect another round of thunderstorms across Mono, Mineral and Lyon Counties this afternoon. Elsewhere, we should stay mostly sunny and dry with hot temperatures.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM PDT
Thunderstorms will wind down overnight and develop south of Highway 50 on Thursday. We can expect a slight cool-down, before hotter weather returns on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be windy, bringing critical fire danger at times. This wind will come ahead of a big temperature drop early next week. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:24 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day forecast starting for June 24th

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:05 PM PDT
Thunderstorms will dissipate overnight, then redevelop on Wednesday. Storms will pop in the Sierra and then move east into the Basin by evening. The heat will continue, with more triple-digits possible in the valleys before storms develop. Thursday will not be as hot and breezy by afternoon. The weekend brings more wind and a much larger temperature drop. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s for the valleys by early next week. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot afternoon with a high of 98 in Reno. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms later today and again tomorrow afternoon. Some of these storms could produce small hail, heavy rain and gusty outflow winds.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat is on this week, with triple digits likely for some valley locations through Thursday. A few T-storms will develop in the afternoons. The best chance will be around the Sierra on Tuesday, becoming more widespread Wednesday. Westerly flow will clear storms and bring a slight cool-down Thursday into Friday. The weekend will start very hot and end breezy and much cooler into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:17 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot temperatures are on tap for this week with daytime highs near record levels.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight Day Forecast for week of June 22