Raley’s opens O-N-E Market Saturday in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -Raley’s opened its first Raley’s O-N-E Market Saturday morning in Truckee.

“Raley’s O-N-E Market is set apart from a conventional grocery store thanks to a highly curated and fairly priced assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced,” the company announced in a statement.

The store also excludes products with ingredients such as high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and hydrogenated fats and oils.

The new store is at 10001 Soaring Way in Truckee.

