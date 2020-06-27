Advertisement

Protesters demand body cam footage in officer-involved shooting

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The lawn in front of Reno’s federal courthouse is no stranger to protests, but Friday these protesters were not marching. They were lying down, each with a sign painted as a gravestone. Each representing a death at the hands of law enforcement.

Names made familiar in recent weeks around the country like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor weren’t among them.

“All of these people are Reno-Sparks residents who have been killed in officer-involved shootings,” explained Black Lives Matter organizer Lilith Baran. “The white ones (the gravestone posters) are ones that they have not released bodycam footage or police reports.”)

And that she said was the point of the protest.

One name, one case was the particular focus of their demands.

Eighteen-year-old Miciah Lee was shot and killed by Sparks Police in January.

According to the family’s attorney, Lee suffered from mental illness and received treatment from early childhood.

One night officers were summoned by Lee’s mother, concerned that he was threatening to commit suicide.

Police say by the time they arrived he had left in a car with a gun. There was a pursuit which ended--according to police in Lee pointing the gun at the officers. They fired, killing him.

Under the officer-involved shooting protocol, the incident was investigated by the Reno Police Department and the results were reportedly turned over to the district attorney last month.

No action has been taken and the body cam video which might explain what happened hasn’t been released.

“We’re demanding bodycam footage be released to the family of Miciah Lee,” said Baran, “and that (Washoe County District Attorney) Christopher Hicks release all of the other body cam video and police reports from the last two years that he has been holding up.”

Following the demonstration at the federal courthouse, the protesters walked to the county courthouse in an attempt to present their demands to District Attorney Hicks. They also want the Sparks officers fired and they want the resignation of Acting Reno City Manager Jason Soto, who was Reno’s Police Chief at the time of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters Demand Police Body Camera Video

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

News

New Tahoe Boat Inspection Procedures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
An unseasonably cold area of low pressure will drop into the region over the weekend. Ahead of a significant temperature drop, wind will be gusty at times Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This will bring extreme fire weather danger at times. Be very careful with fire or anything that could start a fire. Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday and will keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week. This will be a dry change for most areas, but a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. -Jeff

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protest draws attention to police shootings in Washoe County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The protesters want more attention focused on police involved shootings in Washoe County.

News

Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

News

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

KOLO

Officials raising awareness of elder abuse during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of June is dedicated to raising awareness of elder abuse. During the pandemic and shutdown state officials said reports have dropped. According to Social Services Chief Tammy Sever with the Nevada Adult Protective Services there was a small drop in the number of reports in April.

News

2020 Reno Air Races canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Reno Air Racing Association has announced it is canceling the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races originally scheduled for Sept. 16–20.

News

Abuse of Power Alleged in the Nevada Air Guard

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
Nevada Air Guard Member says her master sergeant sexually assaulted her multiple times.