NHP reports trooper involved in shooting in Elko

(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol said there is a trooper-involved shooting investigation in Elko.

It happened at 12th and River streets in Elko. The NHP said the trooper was not injured.

It asked drivers to avoid the area.

The NHP released no other details.

The Elko Police Department announced late Friday that the 12th Street Bridge near that area was closed to traffic from Silver Street to Sharps Access Road.

