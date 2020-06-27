Nevada to limit public access to special session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - When Nevada lawmakers convene for a special session to address coronavirus-related budget shortfalls, the normally bustling legislative building will be closed to the public.

A legislative official announced Friday that the building would be open for “limited media access” but prohibit the local officials, lobbyists and state workers who normally frequent the building from attending in-person.

The Legislature plans to broadcast all committee meetings and floor hearings live and allow individuals to exercise their right to public comment via teleconference and through written comments. Since the beginning of the pandemic,

Nevada has reported 15,240 cases and 498 deaths from coronavirus.

