Las Vegas: Man charged with murder after killing of two neighbors

Andrew Cote
Andrew Cote(Las Vegas Metro)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:47 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say a 36-year-old man faces two counts of murder after admitting to killing his neighbors over an ongoing dispute.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Andrew Cote called 911 on Thursday to report he had shot his neighbors.

Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in their backyard. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Police determined Cote had an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, the woman, and that the two had been in an argument earlier that afternoon. Police say Cote shot both while they were in their backyard. It’s unclear whether Cote has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.  

