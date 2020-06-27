Advertisement

Exercising not so mask friendly, but some Reno gymgoers work through it

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:49 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Friday, as Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive requiring Nevadans to wear face coverings in public went into effect, Sports West Athletic Club in Reno says it’s doing its best to keep gymgoers masked.

“When you’re going to your area that you’re planning on using, we’re asking you to wear it to that station,” said Eric Van Kirk, front desk and sales manager at Sports West Athletic Club. “We maintain that six feet of social distancing, that way when you take it off, it’s a little more comfortable.”

While working out with a mask seems impossible, a handful did so without once taking it off.

“It took a little bit of getting used to because of the positioning of it,” said Eric Redinbaugh, after finishing an arm workout. “All in all, I didn’t notice any difference at all.”

One gymgoer, who chose not to be on camera, told KOLO8 he didn’t wear a mask because he feels those worried about the Coronavirus or those compromised probably shouldn’t be at the gym.

Others, already used to wearing a face covering, didn’t mind the slight inconvenience.

“It feels like everyday at work for me, I have to wear a mask all day anyways,” said Jose Bernal, a physyical therapy technician. “We just got to do our part and take care of each other.”

With COVID-19 concerns rising again in the Silver State, avoiding another closed community is a top priority for many.

“I’d like to see more people wearing masks,” said Redinbaugh. “I’d really hate to see things going back to where they were two months ago. Everything shutting down, rewinding the clock.”

The camaraderie and community aspect of a gym, especially this locally-owned one, is proving to be even more critical amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“If somebody doesn’t have a mask on, they’ll at least try to give you your personal space to at least try to mitigate the risk,” said Redinbaugh, who added he never felt uncomfortable during his workout.

“You want to keep that community style gym you’ve got to be respectful of your community,” said Van Kirk.

Sports West Athletic Club has social distancing protocols in place. They’re also closing certain areas each day to sanitize.

