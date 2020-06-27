Advertisement

Dodgers’ Andrew Toles jailed in Florida on trespass charge

At left is the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office booking photo of Andrew Toles. At right is an Associated Press photo by Charlie Neibergall in Surprise, Ariz., in 2018 at a Dodgers spring training game.
At left is the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office booking photo of Andrew Toles. At right is an Associated Press photo by Charlie Neibergall in Surprise, Ariz., in 2018 at a Dodgers spring training game.(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail on a charge of trespassing property. A sheriff deputy arrested Andrew Toles at the airport in Key West this week.

The Miami Herald reported that he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday.

He is scheduled for arraignment on the misdemeanor charge Thursday.

The team says Toles never reported to spring training in 2019. Toles was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in the 2016 postseason. He tore a knee ligament in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Wildcreek golf course reopening July 1st under new management

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:05 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
Wildcreek golf course will reopen July 1st with Mazz Golf Management taking over operations at the County-owned course.

News

Favre compares Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, “I’d assume hero status will be stamped”

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:40 AM PDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former Packers quarterback said Kaepernick's activism echoes Tillman's decision to walk away from the league to join the U.S. military.

Sports

Reno 1868 FC expected to return to field July 11

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 1:56 PM PDT
|
By Staff
A return to play this season after a vote Thursday from the USL Championship Board of Governors.

Sports

American Century Championship to continue without fans

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:56 AM PDT
The American Century Championship is returning from July 8-12 and will be broadcast live on TV without fans.

Latest News

Sports

NFL signee, Reed's Houston donates hair in memory of late aunt

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 7:21 PM PDT
Parker Houston has proven to be one of the best athletes to come out of Northern Nevada. But his latest heroics were far from the field and much bigger than any game.

Sports

Damonte's Hayes announces transfer to McQueen

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
In a Twitter post Thursday Damonte Ranch sophomore running back Ashton Hayes announced he will transfer to McQueen High School for his final two seasons.

Sports

NCAA's vote opens door for athletes' return to campuses

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 12:19 AM PDT
|
By Staff / Press Release
On Wednesday came a step forward in the return of college athletics, as the NCAA's Division I Council voted to allow voluntary on-campus workouts for football and basketball teams starting June 1st.

Sports

Reed's Houston gets chance in NFL with Arizona

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The likes of Chris Harris, Jr., Tony Romo, and Doug Baldwin never heard their names called through the more than 250 picks during their NFL drafts. Former Reed Raider Parker Houston now hopes to have a similar professional career.

Sports

McQueen's Aiyuk drafted 25th overall by San Francisco

Updated: Apr. 23, 2020 at 10:28 PM PDT
|
By AP
San Francisco 49ers trade up to take McQueen's Brandon Aiyuk 25th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sports

Couple constructs masks from jerseys to help public, front line workers

Updated: Apr. 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
The Reno Aces have been known to give back to the community ever since the club took the field in 2009. Now the organization and its fans are coming together to help workers on the front lines.