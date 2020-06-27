Advertisement

Change in Tahoe boat inspections this year

By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the last 12 years, boat inspectors have helped keep invasive species out of Lake Tahoe. That’s no different this year. But the coronavirus has forced boat captains to be patient this year.

Jeb Scicluna says every year he has his boat inspected up at Lake Tahoe. In the past, it's meant driving up at an inspection station and waiting. But this year, that all changed.

“Ah this year you have to schedule and make an appointment,” says Scicluna. “Using their online reservation system. And it is pretty nice. It allows you the ability to if there is an ability to work with your schedule. Otherwise, you just have to be patient,” he says. Scicluna says he doesn’t mind the reservations and the thoroughness of the boat inspections.

He says it's something that needs to be done to keep Tahoe blue.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency says the inspections are the same as every year with boat inspectors looking for invasive species.

But these days there are fewer inspectors and that has had a domino effect, “It is really unfortunate the wait times we are going to be seeing this year,” says Jeff Cowan with the TRPA. “And the fact that we cannot match the demand with the capacity for our inspectors. We are trying to hire and train. Everyone is short-staffed. It is difficult for anybody to find enough staff right now with COVID. And because so many people were put out of work. And they weren’t really ready to come back.” he says. The remaining inspectors are wearing masks and ask motorists to do the same.

For now, Cowan says they are seeing boats by appointment only.

But beginning July 1, 2020, the inspections will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Those inspections will last until July 6, at which point reservations will again be required Inspectors say the best advice is to bring the vessel clean, drained and dry.

Boat owners first in line will get out faster, and so will the other boats who are waiting as well.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Tahoe Boat Inspection Procedures

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 33 minutes ago
An unseasonably cold area of low pressure will drop into the region over the weekend. Ahead of a significant temperature drop, wind will be gusty at times Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This will bring extreme fire weather danger at times. Be very careful with fire or anything that could start a fire. Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday and will keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week. This will be a dry change for most areas, but a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. -Jeff

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Environment

State, feds reach agreement to remove plutonium secretly sent to Nevada

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The DOE also agrees not to ship the additional one-half metric ton of plutonium that it originally had planned to Nevada.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protest draws attention to police shootings in Washoe County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The protesters want more attention focused on police involved shootings in Washoe County.

News

Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

News

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

KOLO

Officials raising awareness of elder abuse during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of June is dedicated to raising awareness of elder abuse. During the pandemic and shutdown state officials said reports have dropped. According to Social Services Chief Tammy Sever with the Nevada Adult Protective Services there was a small drop in the number of reports in April.

News

2020 Reno Air Races canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Reno Air Racing Association has announced it is canceling the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races originally scheduled for Sept. 16–20.

News

Abuse of Power Alleged in the Nevada Air Guard

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
Nevada Air Guard Member says her master sergeant sexually assaulted her multiple times.