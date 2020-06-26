Advertisement

Weekly silent protests in Reno against racial injustice

Some Nevadans have started gathering at Reno's Bicentennial Park every Thursday for a silent protest supporting the global Black Lives Matter movement.
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Standing up for justice by sitting down, opening a book and opening our minds.

About a dozen people participated and organizers tell us this will be an ongoing event to actively call for an end to racism.

This is not your typical protest. No chants, no marching…just the calmness of the wind and the turning of pages. “There are different ways you can say no... I’m done and some of that is just by sitting silently at a park,” Dove Russo, one of the silent protesters explains.

Pages in the Park is an anti-racism silent protest supporting Black Lives Matter. "I went down to some of the protests as well, but I think that just having a presence as well as focusing on self-education...I think that's very important being an ally and being supportive of the movement," says Jessica Abbott, a silent protester.

“People can come and they can pick up a book to read by a black author and read silently and grab a sign as well to protest,” Russo adds.

While socially distant and wearing masks, you’re invited to meet new people and learn about either your personal biases or society’s biases when discussing the treatment of black people in America as Russo details, “A lot of the work we have to do with racism is very internal. We have to start looking at what we’re doing inside and how that expands to what we’re doing outside and what’s going on in the world systematically.” There are kid friendly books available as well as works by well-known Black Authors Toni Morrison, Zora Neale Hurston and Octavia Butler to name a few. You can also bring your own.

Quiet, yet intentional. Protests come in many forms and those in attendance tell us that real change starts with educating ourselves.

Pages in the Park is every Thursday from 5-7 pm at Bicentennial Park through the end of August.

To reach out head to https://www.facebook.com/Pages-In-the-Park-Reno-108527467576530/

