Advertisement

Tribal council gets federal grant while fighting federal court ruling

Winnemucca Indian Colony
Winnemucca Indian Colony(KOLO-TV)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:35 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -Few could argue the colony was long overdue for cleanup and investment.

Alongside well kept homes, trash, derelict vehicles and campers. ScatTered about, drug paraphernalia and, literally, barrels of human waste. It’s what can happen during nearly two decades of government neglect.

In 2000 Tribal Chairman Glenn Wasson, embroiled in a dispute with the tribe's Vice Chairman was found murdered on the steps of the colony's administration building. In spite of apparent leads, FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs investigators never solved the murder.

A leadership struggle followed, with--at one point--three different groups claiming to be the colony’s government. The BIA declined to recognize any of them and in the more than decade that followed the colony became a lawless 20 acre enclave within the city limits with few rules, where no local law enforcement could go.

Finally the leadership struggle seemed solved as a federal district judge stepped in and ordered the recognition of Glenn Wasson’s followers as the colony’s government.

The council hired a contractor to clean things up and address unsafe water and power hookups.

Now it says it’s just received more federal money to continue the work, build homes and pave streets. But some residents have opposed the cleanup and last week won a victory at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals getting a ruling from a three judge panel that reverses that leadership decision years ago, potentially leaving the colony again without a recognized government.

Undeterred, Tribal Chair Judy Rojo says the council will press forward with its work.

“It’s just another situation that we have to go through, but our council is working very hard to make sure we continue the work.”>

And she says they will seek a rehearing before the entire court.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Tax extension deadline July 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
90 day extension to file taxes for 2019 ends July 15

KOLO Cares

KOLO 8 Race Relations Town Hall

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM PDT
|
By Tabnie Dozier
KOLO 8 News Now is continuing the discussion of race relations in our area as our community strives to bring an end to systemic racism.

KOLO Cares

Learn how to become a foster or adoptive family

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:35 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Washoe County Human Services Agency is hosting a virtual orientation to recruit more foster and adoptive families.

KOLO Cares

Virtual Town Halls on community policing happening tonight

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Two virtual town halls will be held Monday night to discuss community policing in Northern Nevada and South Lake Tahoe.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:47 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 Cezar who passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

KOLO Cares

Streets blocked Sunday as building moved from UNR area to Plumas St.

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT
The move goes from Lake Street near Interstate 80 to Plumas Street near the Washoe County Golf Course.

News

RFD fundraiser benefits small, local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
Fundraiser will support local, small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

KOLO Cares

Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC to host blood drive with Vitalant

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
People who donate blood will also be tested to see if they have ever had COVID-19.

KOLO Cares

Nevada's state museums reopening to the public

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM PDT
|
By Staff
The museums will all have new policies to deal with COVID 19.

KOLO Cares

Life through the eyes of a Black woman in Reno

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:06 PM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
A recent Black graduate of Sierra College Truckee Campus shared her account of growing up in an area where not a lot of residents look like her, she talked about her efforts to bring an end to racism.