Advertisement

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

The governor did not say when bars might reopen again
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars in Texas again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining, the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge.

Florida followed suit, with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspending on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

Abbott also ordered rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers to close and said outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. The abrupt actions reflect how Texas is now scrambling to contain an outbreak less than two months after an aggressive reopening that was one of the fastest in the U.S.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

He did not say when bars might reopen again.

Texas has reported more than 17,000 confirmed new cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday. The day’s tally of 4,739 hospitalizations was also a record. The state’s rolling infection rate hit nearly 12%, a level not seen since the state was in a broad lockdown in mid-April.

Until this week, Abbott had maintained that worsening trends in June were a matter of concern but not alarm. But he quickly struck a newly urgent tone, urging people to stay home while warning that a “massive outbreak” is sweeping through Texas.

The figures include a doubling of the infection rate to more than 10% — a mark Abbott said in May would be a “red flag” in his reopening plan, which at the time he said was backed by the White House.

Under the newest rollbacks, restaurant dining rooms must scale back to half capacity starting Monday. The shuttering of rafting and tubing businesses comes after people consistently packed waterways since the state reopened in May, and ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend that typically sees big turnouts.

Abbott is not the only governor backpedaling following a swift reopening. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, also a Republican, is also telling residents to stay home and on Thursday declaring the state “on pause” as hospitals accelerate toward capacity.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Coronavirus

LIVE: White House task force on coronavirus briefing

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Whit House coronavirus task force holds a briefing Friday.

Latest News

National

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

National

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

KOLO

Officials raising awareness of elder abuse during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of June is dedicated to raising awareness of elder abuse. During the pandemic and shutdown state officials said reports have dropped. According to Social Services Chief Tammy Sever with the Nevada Adult Protective Services there was a small drop in the number of reports in April.

National

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mental health issues -- like so many other things -- are often being put to the test during this global coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus batters Florida's economy as cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The state's economy has taken a hit, and cases are surging.

News

2020 Reno Air Races canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Reno Air Racing Association has announced it is canceling the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races originally scheduled for Sept. 16–20.