Supreme Court protecting LGBTQ workers from discrimination

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Monday, June 15th, the Supreme Court made the decision to protect workers from being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act does not allow workplace discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, and sex. By a vote of 6 to 3, the Supreme Court ruled that sexual orientation and gender identity fall under sex.

Mona Martinez a member of the LGBTQ community said that as a lesbian woman in Northern Nevada this ruling is long overdue.

“To have an added layer of protection it was really validating to feel like we are finally being heard and we are being recognized,” said Martinez.

Sean Savoy, the founder of the Northern Nevada LGBTQ Leadership Alliance said we have a small LGBTQ community and for that reason, it is critical to educate and clear the misconception.

“So many in our community, in our nation, and in our world believe that being lesbian, gay, bi-sexual or gender fluid, genderqueer, or transgender is an aberration,” Savoy said. “You see they don’t understand it is a fact in nature.”

Sherrie Scaffidi, another member of the LGBTQ community said when she was serving in the Navy she enlisted as male, but because of what she calls feminine mannerisms, she was discriminated against. Scaffidi stated being who you are should never be an issue.

“We are just people, we are not some anomaly, we are not some freaks, and we are just people,” explained Scaffidi.

These Nevadans tell me that during this current racial climate it is essential to empathize with one another and continue fighting for equality.

