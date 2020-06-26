Advertisement

State, feds reach agreement to remove plutonium secretly sent to Nevada

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The state of Nevada announced Friday afternoon it reached an agreement with the Department of Energy over shipment of weapons-grade plutonium to be stored in Nevada.

The agreement, which also involved Nevada’s congressional delegation, requires DOE to begin removing one-half metric ton of plutonium currently in Nevada in 2021 and have it removed by the end of 2026.

The DOE also agrees not to ship the additional one-half metric ton of plutonium that it originally had planned to Nevada.

In August 2018 the DOE announced plans to ship one metric ton of plutonium to Nevada. While the state was negotiating with the DOE, a half metric ton was secretly shipped. The state sued.

U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du agreed in October to allow Nevada to amend its lawsuit in an ongoing legal battle with the DOE to try to show why the government should be forced to remove weapons-grade plutonium it secretly shipped to a site near Las Vegas in 2018 over the state's objections.

The press release Friday from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office said the agreement allows the state to start building trust again with the DOE.

Gov. Steve Sisolak called it a significant victory in efforts to keep weapons-grade nuclear material out of the state.

“Every Nevadan should rest assured that their health and safety continues to be our first priority.” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “The governor, our federal delegation and my office have worked tirelessly to have this dangerous, weapons-grade material removed from our state.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto pushed two secretaries of energy to remove the plutonium.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Black Lives Matter protest draws attention to police shootings in Washoe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The protesters want more attention focused on police involved shootings in Washoe County.

News

Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

News

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

Latest News

KOLO

Officials raising awareness of elder abuse during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of June is dedicated to raising awareness of elder abuse. During the pandemic and shutdown state officials said reports have dropped. According to Social Services Chief Tammy Sever with the Nevada Adult Protective Services there was a small drop in the number of reports in April.

News

2020 Reno Air Races canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Reno Air Racing Association has announced it is canceling the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races originally scheduled for Sept. 16–20.

News

Abuse of Power Alleged in the Nevada Air Guard

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
Nevada Air Guard Member says her master sergeant sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Community

Supreme Court Protecting Local LGBTQ Workers From Discrimination

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

News

Supreme Court protecting LGBTQ workers from discrimination

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
On Monday, June 15th, the Supreme Court made the decision to protect workers from being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity and members of the local LGBTQ community explained why this is critical for Northern Nevada.

Environment

Lawsuit brewing in fight over game bird in Sierra Nevada

Updated: 19 hours ago
The bi-state grouse is a cousin of the sage grouse.