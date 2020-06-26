Advertisement

Smoke-free casinos will be reality as masks are required; experts call for permanent ban

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Nevada continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, questions about residents’ well-being in the future are being pushed into the conversation.

With Governor Steve Sisolak requiring Nevadans to wear face coverings as COVID-19 cases rise, reopened casinos will have no choice but to not allow smoking inside. It’s a move which brings back the conversation about going smoke-free permanently, as many states have.

“A lot of people are focused on smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke, " said Kelli Goatley-Seals, a health educator coordinator with the Washoe County Health District. “It may have before just been a small inconvenience. Now it’s a serious concern for people.”

Based on what’s known about the Coronavirus, the act of smoking in itself presents risks to smokers and non-smokers alike. Repeated hand-to-mouth movement, deep inhaling and exhaling as well as possible coughing could potentially spread the virus. Aside from COVID-19, cigarette smoke - both first and second-hand - has long-proven health hazards, which makes for a sudden urgency.

”You don’t start smoking and just get lung cancer,” said Dr. Jennifer Pearson, an assistant professor of health policy at the University of Nevada. “But COVID, it’s right now. It’s right in front of us.”

Dr. Pearson, who previously worked for the Truth Initiative in Washington, D.C., says smoking is becoming increasingly unpopular.

“The rest of the world is moving toward non-smoking,” Dr. Pearson says. “We as Nevada, our businesses don’t want to be left behind.”

In 2006, the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act was passed, prohibiting smoking in virtually all indoor establishments. Casinos, bars and strip clubs were some of the establishments exempt.

“Nevada was the first to have gaming, they’ll probably be the last to go smoke-free,” said Cynthia Hallett, President and CEO of the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation. “I challenge Nevada to move swiftly.”

State-wide legislation would not be needed to make casinos smoke-free. The Clean Indoor Air Act allows local jurisdictions to create stricter regulations.

Multiple organizations - including the Washoe County Health District, the American Heart and Lung Associations, the Nevada Cancer Coalition and more - have joined to create a “Smoke-Free Truckee Meadows” initiative, aimed at educating Northern Nevada about the risks for smokers and non-smokers alike and changes that could be made.

“We have close to 40 thousand people (in Washoe County) who are working in places that are exempt from the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act,” said Goatley-Seals.

“I think the public is going to demand it,” Hallett said “And for people who do smoke, we’re not saying you can’t smoke. Just do it in ways that don’t harm others and take it outside.”

“We haven’t had a revolution because people can’t smoke in bars that serve food, for example,” said Dr. Pearson. “It’s time.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making Casinos Smoke-Free A Hot Topic Amid COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Tribal council gets federal grant while fighting federal court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
The tribal government of the Winnemucca Indian Colony says it's received a federal grant to continue cleanup and improvements. Ironically the news comes as a federal court has ordered a halt and cast doubt on the tribal council's legitimacy.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunny, hot weather is in the forecast through Saturday, with increasing wind. Breezy weather over the weekend will bring critical fire weather conditions at times. A sharp cold front will drop temperatures considerably Sunday through Tuesday, with all areas dipping below average for late June. Temperatures will rebound later next week. -Jeff

News

Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office reports increase in graffiti

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Investigators are getting more reports of graffiti across Washoe County.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 7 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

6700 NV primary ballots not counted due to signature issues

Updated: 8 hours ago
The ballots were initially rejected because of missing or mismatched signatures.

News

Urban Roots to host a Digital Celebration of Art, Food and Roots

Updated: 11 hours ago
The nonprofit invites families to take part in a free virtual festival that will also serve as a fundraiser.

News

Reno Police find missing man with dementia

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the community to help find a man who suffers from dementia and has a heart condition.

Crime

Gang unit makes felony arrest in graffiti case

Updated: 22 hours ago
Most of the graffiti was in the area of Wells Avenue and Ryland Street but reached as far as Stead,.

News

BestCities.org names Reno ‘America’s Best Small City'

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:08 PM PDT
Reno is known as the ‘Biggest Little City in the World’ and now it can add another name to the list.