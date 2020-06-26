Advertisement

Rim Trail Challenge begins

By Josh Little
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Tahoe Rim Trail attracts about a half million visitors every year, and it’s really starting to get busy with the Rim Trail Challenge kicking off on June 21st.

“Two different routes to each hike that we provide, an easier one, or a little further exploration you can go,” said Morgan Steel, executive director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Challenge. “But the Trail Challenge is just about having the opportunity to get on the trail without having a Tahoe Rim Trail guide, but a lot of the information they might provide.

Picture of Lake Tahoe from the Rim Trail
Picture of Lake Tahoe from the Rim Trail(KOLO)

There’s also a leader board to track your accomplishments and a Facebook group where you can ask questions or even team up with someone else for a hike.

"It's really about challenging yourself," continued Steel. "We're not trying to encourage people to race out on the trail. Really, take your time, enjoy the trails. But to be able to kind of explore some new place each year on the Rim Trail."

There was a halt on volunteers this year due to the pandemic, but they are going to begin having those groups again on July 5th. No experience is needed, and they will be taking extra steps to keep people safe and healthy.

"Small groups, keeping to yourself," said Steel. "Everyone is going to have their own set of tools. Not the normal, we've got a large group, go grab an extra shovel. It's going to be here's your shovel. So we're making changes to really address safety. We're very excited to get the community involved with the trail."

They're also having a poster contest for kids ages 5 to 17, illustrating the importance of "Leave No Trace".

"Like their orange peel and it's just that initial thought of it's biodegradable, toss it. You know, my apple core, just toss it. When you think about that times half a million, that's a real big challenge," admitted Steel.

That contest ends on Wednesday, July 1st. You can get more information at the link below.

