Officials raising awareness of elder abuse during pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The month of June is dedicated to raising awareness of elder abuse. During the pandemic and shutdown state officials said reports have dropped.

According to Social Services Chief Tammy Sever with the Nevada Adult Protective Services there was a small drop in the number of reports in April.

However, Sever said as the state started Phase 2 reports have steadily picked up and returned to its average number of cases at around 615 a month. “I’m thinking that seniors could get out and have visitors,” said Sever.

She said between July 2019 to May of 2020 the state investigated around 8,400 allegations. Sever said people should know the signs of abuse.

“Unexplained injuries, wounds, dehydration, malnutrition, untreated bed sores, failure to provide adequate food, clothing, shelter, or services which are necessary to maintain the physical and mental health of an elder.”

She continued, “Sudden change in financial activity, money missing, property missing, intentionally preventing an elder form receiving phone calls, visitors, or even mail.”

Officials said from July of 2019 through May of this year, reports showed 65% of the time the suspected abuser was related to the elder.

If an elder is in immediate danger you should call local authorities. If you would like to report an abuse you can call Nevada Adult Protective Services at 888-729-0571.

June Elder Abuse Awareness Month (None)

