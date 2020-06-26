Northern Nevada State Veterans Home reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Veterans Home is reporting that five residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

These are the first cases at the Veterans Home and the first cases involving residents since a staff member tested positive earlier in the month.

“Mirroring what is occurring statewide as Nevada begins to reopen, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive test results at our State Veterans Homes,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “And while we remain well below the state average for COVID-19 infections at our State Veterans Homes, even one case is one too many. Our dedicated clinical teams are doing everything in their power to protect our veterans and our staff.”

The Veterans Home says it is conducting weekly tests of all residents and staff in accordance with guidelines from the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The residents who have tested positive are now in isolation and infected employees must have two negative tests before they are allowed to return to work.

