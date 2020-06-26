Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers pass budget cuts, draw from relief funds

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Legislature's Interim Finance Committee voted to approve $89 million in cuts to state agency budgets to help manage the $812 million shortfall in the budget year that ends June 30.

The cuts included agency plans to both reduce spending and draw from reserves. Lawmakers also approved spending millions of federal relief dollars to address unforeseen, coronavirus-related expenses.

They also wondered whether Congress will pass another relief bill for struggling state governments as the pandemic shows few signs of slowing. Lawmakers now move onto confronting a projected $1.27 billion shortfall in the budget year that begins July 1.

