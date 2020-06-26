Mudslide closes Nevada highway near Oregon border

DENIO, Nev. (KOLO) -A stretch of Nevada highway near the Oregon border remains closed as the Nevada Department of Transportation cleans up 3 miles of mud and rock that a Wednesday thunderstorm washed across the road.

Nevada 140 in northern Humboldt County was closed from near Denio to the Oregon state line.

NDOT crews are clearing the road with loaders and backhoes.

NDOT said no permanent damage has been found yet, as crews move more mud and rock they may find highway that needs to be repaired.

NDOT said Nevada 140 will remain closed until it is safe to drive on.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.