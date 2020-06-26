Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Authorities say Vincent Ogiamien was arrested following a crime spree that occurred shortly after his release from jail.
Authorities say Vincent Ogiamien was arrested following a crime spree that occurred shortly after his release from jail.(WLBT)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House moves to approve DC statehood; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National

Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

News

Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 54 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.