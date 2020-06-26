Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

The Airport announced via social media , starting June 26 masks are required to enter the airport.

“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no fly,” the tweet read.

Ok, everyone. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no fly effective 11:59pm tonight. Remember, during peak hours our Customer Service Representatives will be handing out free masks to those who forgot them. Everyone must have a mask when entering the airport! https://t.co/6b0FXfurZn pic.twitter.com/FizIXASI4a — Reno-Tahoe Airport (@RenoAirport) June 25, 2020

If you forget your mask, the RTIA says a Customer Service Representatives will be handing out free masks.

