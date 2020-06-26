Advertisement

Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(KOLO)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:58 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

The Airport announced via social media , starting June 26 masks are required to enter the airport.

“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no fly,” the tweet read.

If you forget your mask, the RTIA says a Customer Service Representatives will be handing out free masks.

The mandate was issued by Governor Steve Sisolak earlier this week. He said it’s an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, keep businesses open and keep people safe.

