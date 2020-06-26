Eldorado Resorts receives FTC approval for merger with Caesars Entertainment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eldorado Resorts says it has received approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its proposed merger with Caesars Entertainment.

The FTC’s acceptance of a consent order means the FTC has no antitrust objections to the merger.

This development is just one step in the process. The merger is still subject to approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Nevada Gaming Commission, the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, the Indiana Gaming Commission, and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission.

