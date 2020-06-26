Advertisement

Eldorado Resorts receives FTC approval for merger with Caesars Entertainment

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eldorado Resorts says it has received approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its proposed merger with Caesars Entertainment.

The FTC’s acceptance of a consent order means the FTC has no antitrust objections to the merger.

This development is just one step in the process. The merger is still subject to approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Nevada Gaming Commission, the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, the Indiana Gaming Commission, and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

AMADA COVID Changes

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:25 AM PDT

Business

Caesars announces that masks will be required in all its properties

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:01 PM PDT
|
By Stanton Tang
The new policy applies to anyone on Caesars properties and is effective immediately.

Business

Local bridal shop adapts to changes amid pandemic

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:30 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Saying yes to the dress, but in a different way.

Business

Opening a business during a pandemic

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:58 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Opening a new business is always a risk. But opening during a pandemic, especially a fitness studio, presents its own challenges.

Latest News

Business

Swan Lake water irrigates hay field 5 miles away

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Swan Lake waters irrigate hay field 5 miles away.

Business

Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:44 AM PDT
|
By SUSAN HAIGH/Associated Press
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom also urged tribal leaders to remain closed, fearing a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Business

Local woman forms company despite disability

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM PDT
|
By Ben Deach
CEO Pam Loveless worked for years as a mortgage professional and traveling underwriter before being deemed permanently disabled.

Business

End of an Era: Harrah's Reno "Does not plan to reopen"

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:23 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
While many of the casinos across the State reopened, an icon of the gaming world remains closed.

Business

JC Penney closing 154 stores; none in Nevada

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:56 PM PDT
|
By JOSEPH PISANI/AP Retail Writer
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.

Business

Lucky Beaver back open 24/7 after shutdown

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT
|
By Bridget Chavez
The Lucky Beaver in Reno has resumed its gaming operation after the coronvirus shutdown.