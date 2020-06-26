Advertisement

Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA

Nurse Micki Gassell, left, from Childrens Hospital, administers a nasal swab test for COVID-19 to Julie Pelegrin, who works in the State Capitol in legal services, as lawmakers try to wrap up the 2020 session Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver.
Nurse Micki Gassell, left, from Childrens Hospital, administers a nasal swab test for COVID-19 to Julie Pelegrin, who works in the State Capitol in legal services, as lawmakers try to wrap up the 2020 session Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:29 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration’s latest high court filing came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.

The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

Some 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage and protections for people with preexisting health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making Casinos Smoke-Free A Hot Topic Amid COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Smoke-free casinos will be reality as masks are required; experts call for permanent ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Casinos in Nevada will go smoke-free as customers are required to wear masks. But experts say it should be permanent for the health of our community.

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

National

Can federal lawmakers agree on police reform?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

Tribal council gets federal grant while fighting federal court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
The tribal government of the Winnemucca Indian Colony says it's received a federal grant to continue cleanup and improvements. Ironically the news comes as a federal court has ordered a halt and cast doubt on the tribal council's legitimacy.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunny, hot weather is in the forecast through Saturday, with increasing wind. Breezy weather over the weekend will bring critical fire weather conditions at times. A sharp cold front will drop temperatures considerably Sunday through Tuesday, with all areas dipping below average for late June. Temperatures will rebound later next week. -Jeff

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

National

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

Updated: 3 hours ago
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.