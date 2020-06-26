Canola oil spill closes eastbound I-80 in Colfax area

COLFAX, Calif. (KOLO) -A spill of canola oil that went for several miles has closed eastbound Interstate 80 in the Colfax area Thursday, the California Department of Transportation said.

The spill happened late Thursday afternoon. Crews from several Caltrans maintenance yards are cleaning up the spill, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Eastbound drivers are being detoured at California 174.

