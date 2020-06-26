Black Lives Matter protest draws attention to police shootings in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters in Reno are asking the Washoe County District Attorney to take a closer look at police involved shootings in the county.

The demonstration began at 11am Friday morning, June 26, 2020.

At one point, the protesters laid down on the lawn at the Federal Courthouse in Reno with signs in the form of headstones bearing the names of people killed in confrontations with the various area police agencies.

The demonstrators also said they want Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks to release the body camera videos from all recent police involved shootings.

