Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The University of Alabama football team released an emotional video Thursday declaring that “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

Head Coach Nick Saban along with quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban says.

According to Bama Insider, the video was written by senior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

