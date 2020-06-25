Advertisement

Woman allegedly held captive in Sparks by man who fled from police

(WOWT)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly battered a woman he used to date and fled from police before being arrested.

Norman Villalobos was booked on charges that included felony counts of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, coercion with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and eluding police. The misdemeanor charges include obstructing a peace officer, battery on a police officer and domestic battery.

The victim told police Villalobos became angry at her Tuesday evening when she asked him to leave. She said Villalobos pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her. She told police Villalobos remained in the home and would not let her leave.

She tried to leave Thursday evening and Villalobos struck her on the back of the head with a blunt object and she fell. Police said Villalobos tried to stab her with a face and cut her hand and face. She got free and called for help.

At 7:50 p.m., when police were going to the scene in the 1800 block of H Street, witnesses said Villalobos was leaving with a gun in his hand. Villalobos returned to the scene and refused to stop for officers. Police said he led officers on a chase into Reno, but police ended the chase when his driving put others in danger.

Police tracked his vehicle to Wells Avenue and when they were trying to find him a journalist said someone matching Villalobos’ description was in the area. Police found Villalobos getting into another vehicle. Police took Villalobos into custody and during his arrest he kicked officers.

