Watch stunning 10-year time-lapse video of the sun

The video contains over 425 million high-resolution images
One of over 425 million high-resolution images of the sun taken by NASA’S Solar Dynamics Observatory.
One of over 425 million high-resolution images of the sun taken by NASA’S Solar Dynamics Observatory.(Source: NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory; CNN)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA released an amazing time-lapse video showing 10 years of the sun.

One minute of the video represents roughly 60 days of that decade.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the sun non-stop the whole time.

For 10 years, the SDO gathered over 425 million high-resolution images.

It captured activity like solar eruptions and planetary transits.

NASA says the data enabled countless discoveries about the sun’s influences.

You can watch all 10 years of activity, or about one hour of video, online.

