Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office reports increase in graffiti

Graffiti on an abandoned Sparks warehouse
Graffiti on an abandoned Sparks warehouse(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning that graffiti is on the rise across the county.

The WCSO calls graffiti, Northern Nevada’s number one property crime. If the graffiti is not cleaned up, WCSO says graffiti in a neighborhood can lower a home’s appraised value by $25,000.

“Our deputies are tracking and patrolling throughout Washoe County to find tags and continue to help build a safe and healthy community for us all to enjoy,” Balaam added.

To report graffiti or other problems, the WCSO recommends that you download its app for your smart phone.

These are screenshots of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office app screens.
These are screenshots of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office app screens.(KOLO)

