Vehicle burglary, vandalism problem in northern Douglas County

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The northern Douglas County community of Indian Hills has had an increase in vehicle burglaries and property vandalism, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office asks for the public’s help in fighting this.

They ask residents to remove valuables from vehicles and to lock and secure vehicles.

It asks the public to report suspicious activities or people in Indian Hills, which is just south of Carson City, especially late at night or early in the morning. To report something, call 911 or call 775-782-5126.

Anyone with information about the vehicle burglaries or vandalism is asked to call Investigator Kevin Freeman at 775-782-6299 during business hours Monday through Friday.

