Urban Roots to host a Digital Celebration of Art, Food and Roots

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a fun and educational way for your kids to spend their Saturday afternoon?  Urban Roots may have the answer with its digital celebration planned for this weekend.  The nonprofit will live stream its first virtual festival that will feature local chefs, musicians, educators and experts.  But this isn’t just about hosting a good time.  It’s an important fundraiser for the Reno-based organization, which seeks to change the way kids eat and learn through garden-based education. 

"Our festival is going to be a fun and safe way to still spread our mission while raising critical funding," said Fayth Ross, Executive Director of Urban Roots.  "Without it, our organization is very vulnerable." 

The organization has been around for 10 years, but Ross says its future existence is in jeopardy without the crucial funding it relies on.  The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the nonprofit to cancel its spring and summer camps, which are a huge source of revenue.  This digital fundraiser will serve as Urban Roots' sole fundraiser for the remainder of the year.  The organization is hoping to get to its goal of $100,000 so it can weather this calendar year. 

Reno’s Urban Roots Festival: A Digital Celebration of Art, Food and Roots will be hosted by actress Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains it All), and Reno-based personality Connie Wray, and Emmy-award winner Stephen Ritz (New York’s Green Bronx Machine).  Anyone can view the event for free on the live stream, which will take place this Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.  Those who donate will have a chance to win special prizes.  To register for the free broadcast, visit www.givebutter.com/urbanrootsnv.  To learn more about Urban Roots, visit www.urbanroots.org

