Advertisement

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:57 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last time President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin he staged a massive, raucous rally at an arena in downtown Milwaukee.

When he returns Thursday to the critical battleground state, he'll be reminded how much has changed since.

The Republican president will head to conservative, rural Wisconsin for a private tour of a shipyard far away from Milwaukee, where local coronavirus restrictions now prevent large rallies. He'll land a day after the governor activated the National Guard in the state capital to protect state property from angry protests against racial injustice.

When Trump last campaigned in the state in January, the unemployment rate was 3.5%; now, 12% of workers are jobless.

Trump's standing in Wisconsin appears to be suffering from the extraordinary period of turmoil, and his visit is part of a concerted effort to shore up support in friendlier areas that can make or break his reelection chances. Besides the visit to Marinette, he'll participate in a town hall to be broadcast by Fox News Channel from an airport in Green Bay. The trip comes days after he dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to the conservative Milwaukee suburbs.

The two parts of Wisconsin targeted by Trump this week — suburban Milwaukee and the Green Bay media market in northeast Wisconsin — are areas where he needs to run up a big vote advantage in November.

Some polls have suggested Trump has ground to make up in Wisconsin, including a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday that showed Democrat Joe Biden with an 8 percentage point lead over Trump. Trump trailed Democrat Hillary Clinton in nearly every poll conducted in Wisconsin in 2016 — often by similar margins — before he went on to eke out a victory in the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Marinette County helped deliver that win. Trump carried the county, which sits about 170 miles (275 kilometers) north of Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan's Green Bay, with 65% of the vote.

Unlike Trump's rally in Oklahoma last weekend and his visit to a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday, his tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard is not open to the public. He will speak to 500 to 600 people inside the shipyard, all of whom will be required to wear masks, the shipbuilder's spokesperson Eric Dent said in an email.

Trump, who generally refuses to cover his face, will not, Dent said.

"We are not asking or requiring the president to wear a mask, as we are going to go to great lengths to give him the appropriate social distance," he said.

Marinette has not been a hotbed of the virus, with just a few dozen cases and three deaths. Thirteen employees at the shipbuilder have tested positive for COVID-19, but they have all recovered and are now back to work, Dent said. Everyone who enters the facility is now screened, he said.

Trump's appearance gives him a chance to score points with blue-collar workers who know the importance of the shipbuilder to the region's economy, said John Nygren, a Republican member of the state Assembly who was born and raised in Marinette.

"Granted, Trump is not traditional in a lot of ways, but it's a great opportunity from a working-class standpoint to show Republicans can stand up for them," Nygren said.

Trump will tout a contract won in April by Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build up to 10 Navy frigates. The shipbuilder plans to invest $200 million to expand the Marinette facility because of the contract. The company employs about 2,500 people now, and the deal could add 1,000 jobs and be worth $5.6 billion if all the ships are built. It's the first new major shipbuilding program for the Navy in more than a decade.

Trump will use the visit to illustrate his commitment to bolstering national defense and make the point that "economic security is national security," said White House spokesperson John Horstman.

Democrats used the moment to highlight the fallout from the virus, including double-digit unemployment, as well as Republicans' continued push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"Wisconsin families deserve strong, honest leadership to bring us together and help our country recover," Biden campaign spokesperson Sean Higgins said. "But Trump is unprepared to meet the moment."

Visiting a Navy shipbuilder shortly before the July Fourth holiday gives Trump the chance to show both his support for the military and what it means to be a patriotic American, Nygren said. That message is especially important to give during a time "when we're dealing with a lot of divisions," he added.

Trump's visit to Marinette is believed to be the first time a sitting president has come to the city. Then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy campaigned in Marinette in 1960, when he gave a speech on the importance of loans for farmers. Pence was at the same Marinette shipyard in November to tout Trump's trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

___

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, "Ground Game."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1.48 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid

Updated: moments ago
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

National Politics

Police overhaul dims, but House Democrats push ahead on vote

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

National

3 N.C. officers fired for ‘hate-filled speech’ caught on patrol car video

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The chief said the investigation began after a supervisor’s routine inspection of video from an in-car camera.

Coronavirus

Masks, travel restrictions, testing ramp up as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Kurtenbach
American hospital administrators and health experts warn that politicians and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a disaster unfold.

Latest News

National

Poll, failed endorsements may be warning signs to Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Challenges for Trump re-election campaign: new polls showing Biden with a 14 point lead and two candidates endorsed by Trump lose in Tuesday's elections.

National

‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

Updated: 1 hour ago
The streaming platform made the 1939 film available for viewing on Tuesday, but it also added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depictions in the movie:

National Politics

Election results are delayed again. Get used to it.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
Slow vote counts and delayed results are a feature of elections during the pandemic and are likely to continue into the general election in November, when many election officials say that, absent a landslide, it won't be clear who won the presidential election for several days.

National

Mass. governor acknowledges problems in how state virus response affected veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
After an outcry over the COVID-19 deaths of dozens of veterans at the state-run long term care facility, officials plan to announce changes to the home, including investing more money.

National

Wearing face mask could be difference between life and death, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The latest projection from the University of Washington says more than 179,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by October 1. Wearing masks could reduce that number by more than 30,000.

Coronavirus

Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at Mass. vets home where nearly 80 died of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alanna Durkin Richer
The reports alleges officials at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home packed dementia patients into a crowded unit as the virus began spreading and failed to properly isolate veterans already sickened with the disease.