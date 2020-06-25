Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue new ladder truck now in service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue ladder truck is officially in service. The new truck cost a total of $250,000.

“It’s providing a wider array of services such as rescue, and high angle rescue to the region,” Captain Nathan Harrison said.

Firefighters said it was needed because they previously had to rely on ladder trucks from the Reno or Sparks Fire Departments.

“They might be using their piece of equipment and we might need to use it, so now we’re not fighting for the same piece of equipment. So we’re able to service our customers better,” he said.

Harrison explained that the new truck also allows firefighters to carry more specialized equipment and can access roofs and structures up to 100 feet high.

“We carry a wider array of extrication equipment,” Harrison said. “We carry more ladders. We have some commercial buildings in our district so we will be able to service those better without having to rely on our neighbors to answer that question for us.”

The new truck can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute. They have also added an additional firefighter to Station 33.

“We’re adding a fourth person to this station so we’re improving service to the station and to operate the truck, but also services within this area,” Harrison said.

