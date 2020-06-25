Reno Police search for missing man with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the community to help find a man who suffers from dementia and has a heart condition.

RPD says John Bernhard Regnell last spoke to his out-of-state sister on April 22, 2020. She believed he was residing in the Motel 6 on Virginia Street, but sister has been unable to contact him since that time.

Officials say Regnell is a white male, approximately 5′9 250lbs, with grey hair, brown eyes and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Regnell is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2121 or 334-2155 x 0.

RPD case number is #20-10289

MISSING AND ENDANGERED! John Bernhard Regnell last spoke to his out of state sister on April 22, 2020. At that time... Posted by Reno Police Department on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.