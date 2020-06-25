Reno Police search for missing man with dementia
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:02 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the community to help find a man who suffers from dementia and has a heart condition.
RPD says John Bernhard Regnell last spoke to his out-of-state sister on April 22, 2020. She believed he was residing in the Motel 6 on Virginia Street, but sister has been unable to contact him since that time.
Officials say Regnell is a white male, approximately 5′9 250lbs, with grey hair, brown eyes and walks with a cane.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Regnell is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2121 or 334-2155 x 0.
RPD case number is #20-10289
