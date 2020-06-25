Part of eastern Nevada town evacuated due to 2000-acre wildfire

LUND, Nev. (KOLO) -Part of a farming community south of Ely is evacuating due to a wildfire, the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

The fire was reported as being 2,000 acres.

“Due to a wild land fire all residents of Lund Nevada who reside in the south end are being asked to evacuate. Also highway 318 at Lanes Truck stop will be closed until further notice,” according to a statement from Sheriff Scott Henriod.

Nevada 318 is a road between Ely and Las Vegas.

The Brown Fire started at about 3:04 p.m.

A decade ago Lund had a population of 282.

