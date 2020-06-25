Man allegedly shatters protective glass at Fernley sheriff’s substation

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fernley man Wednesday after he allegedly smashed a glass window at the counter of the sheriff’s substation in Fernley.

Deputies found Rick Leon, 38, nearby following the 3:05 p.m. incident and he was arrested on several charges.

The sheriff’s office said Leon walked up to the counter at the sheriff’s substation and when a secretary asked how she could help him he responded with what the sheriff’s office called a “threatening manner” and then he threw a 5-pound weight disc through the glass.

The weight narrowly missed the secretary, but shards of glass and other debris caused minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.