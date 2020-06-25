Advertisement

Man allegedly shatters protective glass at Fernley sheriff’s substation

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fernley man Wednesday after he allegedly smashed a glass window at the counter of the sheriff’s substation in Fernley.

Deputies found Rick Leon, 38, nearby following the 3:05 p.m. incident and he was arrested on several charges.

The sheriff’s office said Leon walked up to the counter at the sheriff’s substation and when a secretary asked how she could help him he responded with what the sheriff’s office called a “threatening manner” and then he threw a 5-pound weight disc through the glass.

The weight narrowly missed the secretary, but shards of glass and other debris caused minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

