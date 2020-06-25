Advertisement

Lightning changes firefighters’ planning, response

Firefighters respond to lightning caused fire
Firefighters respond to lightning caused fire(Wade Barnett)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Firefighters spend their days waiting for the call. Most days, when it comes, it means someone somewhere has been careless and touched off a fire. More than 85 percent of the fires these crews respond to are caused by human activity.

And then there are days like today. A combination of heat and moisture, clouds rising over the mountains, darkening as the day lengthens. Lightning is expected and that means it’s likely they’ll be responding to reports of fires, sometimes a number of them all at once.

It’s a special problem and it calls for a special response.

Any other day a report of a fire will bring four brush trucks. Not on days like this

”We only dispatch a single brush engine first, get to the fire, confirm that it is, in fact, an active fire, size that fire up and then deploy. And, if we need additional resources, we’ll upgrade that call,” says Adam Mayberry, spokesman for Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue.

It’s called a Lightning Action Plan and it allows firefighters to remain flexible and efficient. Dispatch procedures are streamlined. Volunteers are put on alert.

We saw a glimpse of Tuesday as reports of lightning strikes and sightings of fires poured in.

“We find ourselves like yesterday chasing our own shadow,” says Mayberry.

There were a handful of fires, but it could have been and in the past has been much worse.

The public plays an important role on days like this. Mayberry says, while if you feel threatened you should never hesitate to call in a report, you can help by waiting after a lightning strike for a confirmed sighting of smoke and when reporting be as precise as you can.

“In many cases people are reporting the same incident in various locations based on their own peripheral view.”

And, once that’s done stay away from the fire. Those who don’t--they’re commonly and derisively called looky-loos--can only get in the way.

“You’re really putting yourself at danger, putting our firefighters in danger and you’re really reducing our ability to access that fire and put it out quickly.”

