Incline Village man pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 election

(WTVG)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - State prosecutors say a former Tucson resident has pleaded guilty in Arizona to voting twice in the 2016 general election.

They say 62-year-old Randy Allen Jumper of Incline Village entered his plea in Pima County Superior Court.

An Arizona grand jury indicted Jumper last July for voting once in Pima County and again in Nevada’s Washoe County in the 2016 election. Jumper also was charged with making a false declaration by signing a statement that he had not voted more than once in that general election.

As a part of a plea agreement, Jumper agreed to pay a fine of $5,000 plus court-ordered fees and surcharges. Prosecutors say Jumper’s right to vote in Arizona will be revoked and he won’t be allowed to re-register while he’s on probation.

