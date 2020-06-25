Advertisement

Governor releases plan to gradually lift evictions

MGN evictions graphic.(WJHG)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed an emergency directive that will gradually lift the moratorium on evictions.

Sisolak also urged landlords and tenants to work together on repayment plans.

Emergency Directive 025 lifts the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures imposed earlier this year by Sisolak. It allows residential evictions and foreclosures to resume in full on Sept. 1 for non-payment of rents and for no-cause evictions. Late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent or mortgage payments cannot be charged retroactively.

Thursday’s directive allows residential summary evictions and unlawful detainer actions prior to Sept. 1. These caused-based actions do not include non-payment of rent, but include holdover tenants, tenants at will, waste, unlawful business, nuisance, violations of controlled substance laws, and violations of lease conditions other than non-payment of rent.

For commercial tenancies and mortgages, landlords and lenders can again charge late fees, initiate lockouts or start eviction actions for non-payment of rent or foreclosure proceedings beginning July 1.

The governor’s office encourages that all landlords and tenants work together on repayment plans. The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has created a template Lease Addendum and Promissory Note to assist and encourage landlords to work with tenants on a repayment plan to keep people in their residences and to avoid overwhelming the courts.

Additionally, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is coordinating a statewide rental assistance program to help residential and commercial tenants with the goal of having the residential program up and running by mid-July and the commercial program shortly thereafter. The program will be funded with $50 million of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, with $30 million earmarked for residential rental assistance and $20 million set aside for the commercial rental relief program.

“It is just as imperative today as it was when I signed the original directive to allow Nevadans to stay home and stay safe as much as possible, while also providing clarity and a timeline in which rental obligations must be met,” Sisolak said in a statement.

