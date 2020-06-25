Gov. Sisolak: Nevada is moving backwards

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -On Wednesday Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed the state in a news conference to give an update on where Nevada stands in the fight against COVID-19.

"No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service" is the latest slogan used by the governor.

Sisolak issued a state-mandated call to action when he signed a new directive: wear your mask any time you’re in public.

"If back in March, before we shut down the vast majority of our economy, if I would have said to you 'we can keep our economy open if everyone agrees to wear a mask and maintain six feet in person to person distance separation,' who would have not accepted that offer?" he said.

The face covering mandate goes into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Governor Sisolak did not say for certain if people would be fined or arrested for disobeying his mandate.

"Ideally there won't be any criminal or civil sanctions for individuals," he said. "The last thing I want is for monetary fines or criminal penalties to be imposed on Nevadans."

Instead, Governor Sisolak asked people to be accountable. Businesses still have the right to turn people away for any reason - including not wearing a mask.

"(Research given to me shows) that when 80% of the population adopts universal masking there is a substantial reduction in infection," Governor Sisolak said of why he is pushing this latest mask initiative. "On the other hand, masking at 50% of our population is not sufficient to prevent continued spread."

Three groups are not required to wear face coverings under the mandate. People who have difficulty breathing, those who have a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, or children between the ages of two and nine are not being asked to wear a mask.

In a thread of Tweets Governor Sisolak added he will not move the state into Phase 3 until there is another downward trend in positive cases.

