Gov. Sisolak mandates face coverings in Nevada

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday mandated the wearing of face masks in places accessible to the public, whether it is privately owned or government-owned.

This includes grocery stores, retail businesses, malls and gaming properties.

It starts Friday. It applies to both Nevadans and visitors to the state.

“Wearing face coverings saves lives. Period. End of story,” Sisolak said in a press conference.

He said he has tabled discussing moving on to the next phase of reopening the state while COVID-19 cases are surging around the state.

A wide range of medical professionals said wearing face coverings saves lives. If 80 percent of the population does, there is a significant reduction, Sisolak said. If only 50 percent does, the virus will continue to rage.

Businesses that don’t enforce the mandate face sanctions from local government and from the state Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Ideally, there will not be criminal or civil sanctions for people who will not comply.

