Gang unit makes felony arrest in graffiti case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Gang Unit on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in 210 graffiti cases that caused an estimated $25,634.70 in damage and clean up costs.

Tyler Miner Mathers, 38, was booked on a felony graffiti charge on June 18.

The gang unit has a full-time detective assigned to graffiti and that detective and other officers found and arrested Mathers, the gang unit said.

Most of the graffiti was in the area of Wells Avenue and Ryland Street but reached as far as Stead, the gang unit said.

Police said Mathers frequently targeted delivery vehicles. The Graffiti Enforcement Team cleaned or painted over graffiti on property.

The gang unit asked people to report graffiti through Reno Direct at 775-334-2099 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or through http://www.secretwitnes.com. Police can do a criminal investigation as well as have it cleaned.

