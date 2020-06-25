Elko commissioners ask to keep cowboy poetry gathering

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada county commission has asked a community center to reconsider its decision to cancel the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering over financial concerns stemming from the coronavirus.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Elko County Commission sent a letter to the Western Folklife Center requesting that it rescind the cancellation of the event scheduled for January.

The center’s board of trustees says reviews of three operating scenarios indicated the center could lose from $280,000 to $1.2 million by proceeding with the event. The annual gathering hosts poets, musicians, artisans, and storytellers who share their work.

