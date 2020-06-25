Advertisement

Elko commissioners ask to keep cowboy poetry gathering

Cowboy Waddie Mitchell tells a tale during the 2005 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada at the Elko Convention Center. (AP/Photo/Elko Daily Free Press, Ross Andreson).
Cowboy Waddie Mitchell tells a tale during the 2005 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada at the Elko Convention Center. (AP/Photo/Elko Daily Free Press, Ross Andreson).
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada county commission has asked a community center to reconsider its decision to cancel the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering over financial concerns stemming from the coronavirus.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Elko County Commission sent a letter to the Western Folklife Center requesting that it rescind the cancellation of the event scheduled for January.

The center’s board of trustees says reviews of three operating scenarios indicated the center could lose from $280,000 to $1.2 million by proceeding with the event. The annual gathering hosts poets, musicians, artisans, and storytellers who share their work.

