BestCities.org names Reno ‘America’s Best Small City'

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is known as the ‘Biggest Little City in the World’ and now it can add another name to the list.

Resonance Consultancy names Reno as the ‘America’s Best Small City for 2020.

The eligible cities for this ranking have population between 100,000 and 500,000.

“America’s small cities have never mattered more to the future of the country,” says Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair in a news release. “The nation’s small cities face particularly pivotal months ahead.”

The Resonance’s says best cities rankings don’t just consider cities as places to live, work or visit. But it also takes a more rounded approach using a wide range of factors that show positive links with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors of culinary experiences, museums, and sights and landmarks each city offers, how many Fortune 500 corporations are there, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

“Small U.S. cities were coveted even before the pandemic. People who could fled urbanity for slower and smaller towns. If they spent that time in one of America’s Best Small Cities, chances are they’ll return as visitors. If they left at all.” https://t.co/XOIaNOg2Ga #BestCities pic.twitter.com/RDKKVsHCBW — Best Cities (@bestcitiesorg) June 23, 2020

“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important in choosing where to invest,” said Fair in a news release.

Resonance Consultancy says the put out this ranking now because demand for America’s small cities will likely grow over the next 12 months.

Here is a list of the America’s Top 10 Small Cities in 2020:

1. Reno, NV

2. Naples, FL

3. Santa Fe, NM

4. Savannah, GA

5. Asheville, NC

6. Anchorage, AK

7. Boulder, CO

8. Trenton, NJ

9. Myrtle Beach, SC

10. Ann Arbor, MI

