Advertisement

BestCities.org names Reno ‘America’s Best Small City'

(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is known as the ‘Biggest Little City in the World’ and now it can add another name to the list.

Resonance Consultancy names Reno as the ‘America’s Best Small City for 2020.

The eligible cities for this ranking have population between 100,000 and 500,000.

“America’s small cities have never mattered more to the future of the country,” says Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair in a news release. “The nation’s small cities face particularly pivotal months ahead.”

The Resonance’s says best cities rankings don’t just consider cities as places to live, work or visit. But it also takes a more rounded approach using a wide range of factors that show positive links with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors of culinary experiences, museums, and sights and landmarks each city offers, how many Fortune 500 corporations are there, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important in choosing where to invest,” said Fair in a news release.

Resonance Consultancy says the put out this ranking now because demand for America’s small cities will likely grow over the next 12 months.

Here is a list of the America’s Top 10 Small Cities in 2020:

1. Reno, NV

2. Naples, FL

3. Santa Fe, NM

4. Savannah, GA

5. Asheville, NC

6. Anchorage, AK

7. Boulder, CO

8. Trenton, NJ

9. Myrtle Beach, SC

10. Ann Arbor, MI

To see the full list, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue new ladder truck now in service

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
New ladder truck now in service.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thunderstorms will wind down overnight and develop south of Highway 50 on Thursday. We can expect a slight cool-down, before hotter weather returns on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be windy, bringing critical fire danger at times. This wind will come ahead of a big temperature drop early next week. -Jeff

News

Reno man wins largest penny slot jackpot in GSR history

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Reno man is counting his blessings after winning $157,928.10 jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

News

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 6 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world, according to a dedication to her on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue Facebook page.

Latest News

News

Carson Sheriff’s Office: Devices there were fake

Updated: 6 hours ago
The device was found next to the Sheriff's Office administrative building.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Wilbur D. May Museum reopens to public

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Wilbur D. May Museum reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months. Visitors can expect changes like social distancing signs, plexiglass barriers, limits on capacity, and required face masks.

News

Reno Police arrest assault suspect

Updated: 11 hours ago
RPD arrest person suspected of assault and theft after jumping in Truckee River.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 12 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Wildcreek golf course reopening July 1st under new management

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Wildcreek golf course will reopen July 1st with Mazz Golf Management taking over operations at the County-owned course.