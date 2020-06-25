6700 NV primary ballots not counted due to signature issues

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Secretary of State’s Office says about 6,700 ballots were not counted in this month’s primary election because officials could not match signatures on the ballots.

Statewide there were 12,366 ballots from the June 9 election that initially were rejected because of missing signatures or signature mismatches. Of those ballots, just under half were resolved after election officials contacted voters and confirmed the ballots. The rest were not resolved and were not counted.

Officials say nearly 14% of all ballots mailed to voters were returned as undeliverable. Voters who were sent ballots and showed up at the polls had their absentee ballots voided to avoid duplication.

