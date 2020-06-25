Advertisement

6700 NV primary ballots not counted due to signature issues

(WBAY)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Secretary of State’s Office says about 6,700 ballots were not counted in this month’s primary election because officials could not match signatures on the ballots.

Statewide there were 12,366 ballots from the June 9 election that initially were rejected because of missing signatures or signature mismatches. Of those ballots, just under half were resolved after election officials contacted voters and confirmed the ballots. The rest were not resolved and were not counted.

Officials say nearly 14% of all ballots mailed to voters were returned as undeliverable. Voters who were sent ballots and showed up at the polls had their absentee ballots voided to avoid duplication.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

News

Urban Roots to host a Digital Celebration of Art, Food and Roots

Updated: 4 hours ago
The nonprofit invites families to take part in a free virtual festival that will also serve as a fundraiser.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Reno Police find missing man with dementia

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the community to help find a man who suffers from dementia and has a heart condition.

Crime

Gang unit makes felony arrest in graffiti case

Updated: 14 hours ago
Most of the graffiti was in the area of Wells Avenue and Ryland Street but reached as far as Stead,.

Latest News

News

BestCities.org names Reno ‘America’s Best Small City'

Updated: 17 hours ago
Reno is known as the ‘Biggest Little City in the World’ and now it can add another name to the list.

News

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue new ladder truck now in service

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
New ladder truck now in service.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 20 hours ago
Thunderstorms will wind down overnight and develop south of Highway 50 on Thursday. We can expect a slight cool-down, before hotter weather returns on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be windy, bringing critical fire danger at times. This wind will come ahead of a big temperature drop early next week. -Jeff

News

Reno man wins largest penny slot jackpot in GSR history

Updated: 22 hours ago
A Reno man is counting his blessings after winning $157,928.10 jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

News

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 22 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world, according to a dedication to her on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue Facebook page.

News

Carson Sheriff’s Office: Devices there were fake

Updated: 23 hours ago
The device was found next to the Sheriff's Office administrative building.