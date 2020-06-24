Wildcreek golf course reopening July 1st under new management

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The game will soon resume at Wildcreek Golf Course.

On Tuesday, the Washoe County Board of Commissioners approved a professional management services agreement with Mazz Golf Management, giving them control of the local course. Duncan Golf Management had relinquished control of the course in late-April amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Wildcreek closed this Spring, 99 holes of public golf had closed in Washoe County alone,” said Mike Mazzaferri, a longtime leader in the local golf community. “I just got it in my head that we needed to do something to save this place.”

In 2010, Mazzaferri did something similarly at Sierra Sage Golf Course in Stead. Washoe County was set to close the course before Mazzaferri stepped in. A decade later, he’s still there and Sierra Sage is flourishing.

“We just made it very welcoming for local golfers,” said Mazzaferri. “You put good conditions out there with good value and they’ll come.”

Mazzaferri hopes the same thing happens at Wildcreek, where the ‘Executive Course’ - a nine-hole, par-three course - will be paired with six remaining holes from the ‘Championship Course'.

Mazzaferri envisions Wildcreek catering to all skill levels, but especially to new, young golfers and older ones looking for a shorter day.

“We want to grow the game here,” said Mazzaferri. “It can be something special for the community instead of another shut down golf course that grows weeds.”

As for the new Hug High School, located where 12 of Wildcreek’s holes previously were, Mazzaferri sees the potential for a strong partnership.

“I think they’ll be great neighbors for a facility like this,” said Mazzaferri. “Hopefully this will be the home of the Hug High golf team as well.”

Established in 1978, Wildcreek has long been a staple location in Sparks and all of Northern Nevada. Something Mazzaferri is well aware of as he takes over. The new era at Wildcreek begins July 1st.

“I played on the University of Nevada team when this was brand new,” said Mazzaferri. “We need to find out if this community’s going to support a facility like this. I think they will.”

Mazz Golf Management’s agreement with Washoe County lasts through November 15th, at which point they’ll submit a proposal to continue operating Wildcreek.

